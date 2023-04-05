AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Drifters Soccer Club has announced a new affiliate partnership with F.C. Dallas. President Bryan Chaffin and Coach Gabe Williams joined us on Today in Amarillo. They say it will be instrumental in helping local social talent reach the next level in their career.

Local players will now have an opportunity to attend F.C. Dallas camps and training sessions, as well as participate in the F.C. Dallas Showcase, a tournament that is designed to help young athletes who are looking to play in front of college coaches and scouts.

The F.C. Dallas partnership also gives inside access to a professional team and coaching staff, player development models, training methodology, curriculum, camps, clinics, and college programs.