AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Downtown Amarillo is going to come alive with music every Wednesday in June and July. The event will be held on the lawn of the Potter County Courthouse on 6th and Taylor.

This week, the event will feature live music with Big G & The Tradewinds along with sack lunches from Chick-Fil-A. Lunch will be $10 and will start at 11:45.

You can check out the remaining events for this summer:

June 21 – music by Big G & the Tradewinds. Chick-fil-a sack lunch;

June 28 – entertainment by the performers of “Texas.” jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush;

July 5 – entertainment from the Amarillo Opera. Sack lunch from Schlotzsky’s;

July 12 – music by Buster Bledsoe. Sausage wraps from the Aqha cooking team;

July 19 – music by the Prairie Dogs. Hamburgers from Bubba’s 33; and

July 26 – music by “Insufficient Funds.” fajitas from Joe Taco.

Visit the Center City website for more information on area events.

