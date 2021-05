AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High Noon on the Square is back in downtown Amarillo this year. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Center City is returning to the lawn of the Potter County Courthouse Wednesdays in June and July from 12-1 p.m.

Lunch will be available for $8.

You can find the full schedule over on the Center City Amarillo website.