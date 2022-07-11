AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beth Duke from the Center City of Amarillo (CCA) joined us on Today in Amarillo to talk about the 27th season of High Noon on the Square.

They began the season back on June 1st and every Wednesday, they put on a free show featuring local artists at the Potter County Courthouse lawn.

Lunch is served every week for 10 dollars.

Here’s the remaining High Noon On the Square Schedule according to CCA:

July 13: Sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative- Entertainment by Prairie Dogs- Catered by Bubba’s 33

July 20: Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest – Entertainment by Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus – Catered by Chick-Fil-a

July 27: Sponsored by Underwood Law Firm – Entertainment by Insufficient Funds – Catered by Joe Taco

For more information on the High Noon on the Square event, visit here. You can also find more information about the Amarillo Community Market on Saturdays here.