Hidden Valley releases super spicy ranch sauce

(CNN) — While you’re holed up avoiding the coronavirus and maybe using your kitchen more–

There’s a new product on our radar.

It’s called “Blazin’ hot ranch dipping sauce.”

Hidden Valley’s website boasts it’s “so hot it’ll melt your face off in the ranchiest way possible.”

It’s made of buttermilk, habanero pepper, onion, and vinegar flavors.

You could try it on chicken wings, tacos, whatever you want.

It costs about three dollars.

Blazin’ hot is the latest in Hidden Valley’s ‘blasted creamy dipping sauce’ line, rolled out last year.

Others include Zestier Ranch, Bold Buffalo, and ranch-dipped pizza.

