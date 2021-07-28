“Hey Amarillo” Hosting 2nd Annual Beerfest

“Hey Amarillo” is hosting their 2nd annual Beerfest. They will be showcasing breweries from around Amarillo and the panhandle. They will also have craft beer lines from across Texas. You can even see live music, food trucks, various vendors, beer judging, and a concert featuring one of America’s best Def Leppard tribute bands.

They will be at the Starlight Ranch on Saturday, July 31st. Doors open at 5 pm starting with the beer sampling. Concert Admission begins at 7pm. You must be 21 or older to participate in beer sampling.