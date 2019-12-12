Here’s the most mispronounced words of 2019

Speak with confidence -- here's how to pronounce words that came up in the hottest topics of 2019.

(CNN) — You’ve read the news. You’ve seen what’s trending. But do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mis-pronounced words of 2019.

The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t in chur-no-bull is actually pronounced chair-no-bull.

And the proper way to address teen activist and “Time” magazine’s person of the year is gray-tah toon-bairk.

The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the u-s is meh-gan ruh-pee-noh.

No-tuhr dame may be o-k for the fighting irish but the French church that partially burned down is pronounced no-truh dahm.

And with the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name.

Mayor pete’s last name is pronounced boot-ij-ij.

We won’t even mention all the ways some of you got that one wrong.

But then… Barack Obama was also tough at first.

