AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services is throwing one of its biggest events of the year, the annual Mardi Gras party. It will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. Tickets are $65 each, tables of eight are $500, and VIP couples can get in for $250.

They will have music by Cameron James Smith and the band Monarch, along with jugglers, tarot readers, second-line parades, a casino, and both a live and online auction. Proceeds will go to support the Family Support Services’ mission of helping victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault, human intervention and prevention, emergency housing, affordable counseling, veteran resources, and more.

For tickets or more information, call 806-342-2503 or email jcampbell@fss-ama.org.