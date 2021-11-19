Help raise money for kids in our area at the Rising Stars Charity Exhibition

The Alex O’Brien Foundation is raising money to help with its mission to bring tennis to at-risk kids in the area. They are hosting the Rising Stars Charity Exhibition. They will have the top four junior and college tennis players in Amarillo on Friday, December 3rd at the Amarillo Country Club. The doors will open at 7, and matches will begin at 7:30 pm. Two men and two women will compete against each other in men’s singles, women’s singles, and a final match of mixed doubles.

The event is expected to be the largest fundraiser for the Alex O’Brien Foundation since 2016. And tennis fans can check out the games too. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at www.aobtf.org.

They will also be selling tickets to win a 14 karat white gold tennis necklace with diamonds. Tickets to win that are $100. They will only sell 300 of them. You will need to be present to win.