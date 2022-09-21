AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s is giving back to the community on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with their McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

A portion of all the sales from participating McDonald’s locations around the high plains will go towards the Turn Center of Amarillo. This is the second time the Turn Center has been chosen as a recipient.

The Turn center provides therapy services to children with special needs from birth through age 20. Their services include occupational, physical, speech, and feeding therapy.

So far, McDonald’s Give Back Day has raised over $45,000 for various non-profits and charities around our area like the Ronald McDonald House, Faith City Mission, and Amarillo CASA, among others.