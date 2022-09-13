AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dairy Queens across Texas are teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to give back during their Acts of Sweetness campaign.

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every #ActsofSweetness post on Instagram, with a total donation of up to $75,000.

Between September 1st-30th, fans can order a Blizzard treat and post a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTx. Be sure that your profile is set to public.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene

Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin

Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont

Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi

Children’s Health – Dallas

Medical Center Hospital – Odessa

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple

United Regional – Wichita Falls

Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo

UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock

Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler

Cook Children’s – Fort Worth

El Paso Children’s Foundation

You can find out more over on @DairyQueenTX on Instagram.