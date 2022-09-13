AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dairy Queens across Texas are teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to give back during their Acts of Sweetness campaign.
The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every #ActsofSweetness post on Instagram, with a total donation of up to $75,000.
Between September 1st-30th, fans can order a Blizzard treat and post a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTx. Be sure that your profile is set to public.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:
- Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene
- Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin
- Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont
- Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper
- The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio
- Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston
- Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi
- Children’s Health – Dallas
- Medical Center Hospital – Odessa
- Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple
- United Regional – Wichita Falls
- Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo
- UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler
- Cook Children’s – Fort Worth
- El Paso Children’s Foundation
You can find out more over on @DairyQueenTX on Instagram.