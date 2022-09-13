AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dairy Queens across Texas are teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to give back during their Acts of Sweetness campaign.

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every #ActsofSweetness post on Instagram, with a total donation of up to $75,000.

Between September 1st-30th, fans can order a Blizzard treat and post a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTx. Be sure that your profile is set to public.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

  • Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene
  • Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin
  • Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont
  • Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper
  • The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio 
  • Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston
  • Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi
  • Children’s Health – Dallas
  • Medical Center Hospital – Odessa
  • Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple
  • United Regional – Wichita Falls
  • Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo
  • UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock
  • Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler
  • Cook Children’s – Fort Worth 
  • El Paso Children’s Foundation 

You can find out more over on @DairyQueenTX on Instagram.