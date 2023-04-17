AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents and students can help clean up Amarillo this Earth Day. Keep Amarillo Clean will be out collecting trash around our local neighborhoods.

You can go to your local Elementary school on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help pick up trash from around the area. The organization said that if every family picks up at least one tall kitchen bag of litter from their elementary school neighborhoods, we can solve the problem here in our area.

For more information, check out the Keep Amarillo Clean Facebook Page.