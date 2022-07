AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can help bring books to those in need with the Laps for Literacy 5k fun run.

They will be out from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the WTAMU Buffalo Stadium. You can choose from running in-person for $45, a virtual 5k for $35, or just staying home and reading in bed for $25.

You can find out more about the fun run and register here through July 14.