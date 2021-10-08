Help fight Type 1 Diabetes at the T.O.A.D.S. T1D Shootout

T.O.A.D.S. is hosting a clay shoot this weekend out at the River Breaks Ranch. They will have individual or team shooting, awards, horse races, silent and live auctions, dinner, and entertainment by the Cassettes.

Individuals will be $275 for 1 shooter and 2 party tickets. You can also get a team of 4 for $1,000. That includes 4 shooters and 8 party tickets. You can also get tickets for the after-party at $50 each. This will give you access to the horse races, dinner, and dance.

Check-in will be at 1 pm, the clay shoot will begin at 2 pm. You can find tickets and more info over at the T.O.A.D.S. Facebook Page.