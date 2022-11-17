AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4, Fox 14, and KCPN are teaming up with Townsquare Media for this year’s Help 4 the Holidays drive. It is a week-long community event for some local non-profits to get some basic needs for people struggling in the community.

Townsquare Media personalities will be broadcasting from Wolflin Square, next to Silverland in Amarillo from Monday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 4. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Local media personalities will be gathering items such as clothing, toys, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, baby items, craft supplies, and more. You can check out the list of needed items and a look at the organizations they will be helping out in our area at the Help 4 the Holidays website.