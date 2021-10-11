Hear some local musical talent at Jazztober

by: Brad Pennartz

The sound of jazz music is back in Downtown Amarillo this month.

Center City’s Jazztober is featuring local jazz talent every Tuesday evening at 6 outside of the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk. The concerts are free and open to the public. You are asked to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

The bands performing this season are:

Oct. 5 – The Martini’S, Sponsored By Brown & Fortunato

Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus, Sponsored By The Shops At Wolflin Square

Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio, Sponsored By Joe Marr Wilson

Oct. 26 – Austin Brazille, Sponsored By Brown & Fortunato

