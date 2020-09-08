Heal the City is hosting a comedy luncheon

Heal the City will be hosting their “Laughter is the Best Medicine” luncheon featuring comedian Leanne Morgan.

It will be Tuesday, September 29th from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be 3 locations for you to view the performance. The live performance will be at the River Falls airport hanger. You will also be able to see the Simulcast at Polk Street United Methodist Church and the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can purchase a table or individual tickets at the Heal the City Amarillo website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: