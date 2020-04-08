Happy National Zoo Lovers day!

(CNN) — If you love your local zoo – then you’re gonna enjoy Wednesday, April 8th!!!
It’s National Zoo Lovers day!
Each year on April 8th animal lovers show support to zoological parks.
Some fun facts: the world’s first zoo opened in Vienna in 1765.
America’s first public zoo was the Central Park Zoo in New York.
Enjoy seeing your favorite animals this year by taking a virtual tour.
The Cincinnati Zoo provides virtual safari’s on it’s Facebook page every day.
And the Atlanta Zoo provides a live look at its pandas.
So on Wednesday, since you can’t visit your local zoo but you want to help make a donation.
Use #nationalzooloversday to post on social media.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Abbott explains latest coronavirus updates in Texas at Capitol press conference
- Amarillo Police investigating downtown hotel burglary
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8, 2020
- Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following battle with coronavirus
- Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon for $40K to help restaurant stay open during COVID-19 crisis