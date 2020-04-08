Happy National Zoo Lovers day!

(CNN) — If you love your local zoo – then you’re gonna enjoy Wednesday, April 8th!!!

It’s National Zoo Lovers day!

Each year on April 8th animal lovers show support to zoological parks.

Some fun facts: the world’s first zoo opened in Vienna in 1765.

America’s first public zoo was the Central Park Zoo in New York.

Enjoy seeing your favorite animals this year by taking a virtual tour.

The Cincinnati Zoo provides virtual safari’s on it’s Facebook page every day.

And the Atlanta Zoo provides a live look at its pandas.

So on Wednesday, since you can’t visit your local zoo but you want to help make a donation.

Use #nationalzooloversday to post on social media.

