Happy National Pizza Party Day

(CNN) — It’s the kind of party you can throw while social distancing.

Just order delivery.

Friday is National Pizza Party Day.

National day calendar says the origins of the day are unknown.

But, it falls on the third Friday in May each year.

Some form of pizza has been around since ancient Greece.

Italy cooked up the modern version as a cheesy flatbread.

It crossed the seas to little Italy in New York in 1905.

Now, Americans eat about 3 billion pizzas every year and the toppings are limitless.

Although, according to pizza.com, yes, there is a whole website devoted to pizza the most popular topping is pepperoni.

