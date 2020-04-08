Happy National Empanada Day

(CNN) — Wednesday is a great chance to enjoy a particularly delicious treat – an empanada.

That’s because it’s National Empanada Day observed every year on April 8th.

Empanadas consist of fried, folded dough or bread containing a seasoned stuffing.

The stuffing can be a wide variety of things from vegetables or fruit to meats and cheeses.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the name comes from the Portuguese and Spanish verb “em pandar,” which means to wrap or coat in bread.

The website also indicates that the pastry dish goes back centuries citing a recipe found in a cookbook from 1520.

