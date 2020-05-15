Happy National Chocolate Chip Day

(CNN) — It’s a day to celebrate a topping that makes every dessert better — the chocolate chip.

Friday is National Chocolate Chip Day!

We can thank Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Massachusetts for creating the chocolate chip.

In 1937, while working at the Toll House Inn, Wakefield added cut-up chunks of a semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar to cookies.

She then “Sold” the recipe to Nestle in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Today, chocolate chips are added to treats like ice cream, brownies, and cake.

Use hashtag chocolate-chip-day to celebrate your chocolate chip creations on social media.

