(CNN) — “Let them eat cake” today.

No, we’re not celebrating Marie-Anoinette’s famous phrase.

It’s because it’s “National Cake Day.”

If you don’t have any birthday parties, weddings or anniversaries conveniently planned today, you can bake a cake or cupcakes and bring them to a family gathering.

Or you could just stop by a bakery.

You can post photos of the dessert you have with the social media hashtag “National Cake Day.”

