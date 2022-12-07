AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hamlet Heights is hosting its first Black Man and Woman of the Year celebration on at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the “In this Moment” events center at 707 S. Polk St.

It is a citywide recognition of African Americans in the community who have shown leadership, family values, integrity, and spirit.

A group of 150 people in Amarillo were polled and 17 black area individuals were nominated. This year’s Black Man of the Year is R.J. SoleyJacks, principal at Hamlet Elementary School while the Black Woman of the Year is Idella Jackson, the Potter County Precinct 4 Constable.

The event is free with an RSVP.