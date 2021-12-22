Hallmark shows us how you can send customized virtual Christmas cards to military members around the world

People love receiving physical mail and nowhere is this more true than for military folks. Care packages with small reminders of home, photos, and messages of love and support have a huge impact on active military members serving far from home.

While letters and care packages are tried and true ways to support military members, Hallmark recently announced a new offering that puts an extra-personal spin on its classic greeting card.

Hallmark video greeting cards allow users to record and share greetings which are automatically edited and decorated into colorful video messages by easy-to-use production technology and can be shared individually or via social media.

Scanning a simple QR code with your phone on the inside cover of the card kicks off an easy process that helps create a video message that lets you share your story, tell someone you love them or wish them a happy birthday from far away.

There’s also a fully digital component that makes it easier for military families to instantly send one-of-a-kind messages to their loved ones on active duty.

To learn more about the greeting cards, click here: https://www.hallmarkvideogreetingcards.com/