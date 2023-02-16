AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us some yoga stretches that can help limber you up for the day and talked about the keys to control good nutrition habits.

Sparks also spoke about how your daily habits can impact your nutrition explaining that things like sleep, stress management, your support system, exercise, and lifestyle can all combine to make healthy habits.

