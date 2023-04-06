AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks joined us in the studio on Thursday morning to show us some banded leg exercises that will help tone your muscles and she talks about her faith and nutrition program through Rebuilt Life Coaching.

The Rebuilt Life Coaching mentorship program helps clients using a faith-based program that incorporates nutrition and fitness to strengthen their faith and authority, said Sparks.

If you are interested in her program, you can find more information on the program Instagram or schedule an appointment here.