AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us some arm and leg stretches to help keep you limber for your workout.

You can also help balance your diet while keeping your favorite foods and recipes using “the plate method”. Experts recommend you make your plate 1/2 non-starchy vegetables, 1/4 lean protein, 1/4 complex carbohydrates, and a small amount of healthy plant-based fat.

And to balance your breakfast, you can also swap out the bacon and sausage for a leaner protein like Canadian bacon, turkey bacon, or chicken sausage. You can mix whole eggs with egg whites to increase your protein and lower your fat.

You can learn more about Rebuilt Life Fitness Coaching on her website.