AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo on Thursday to show us some shoulder exercises and detailed healthy ways to detoxify a diet.

Sparks detailed that bands help build the shoulder muscles with exercises including pull aparts, banded rows, presses, and bicep curls. These exercises are important as you grow older and will help with daily lifting activities like cleaning, cooking, and lifting up children or grandchildren.

When talking about cleansing or detoxing the body, most often it can be seen as a strain and an unhealthy tactic to get thinner.

However, there are healthy ways to detox that will keep energy levels up including eating meals at certain times while making sure you get enough water intake throughout the day.