AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re wanting to tone up your arms and upper body, our friend Haley Sparks from Sparks Transform Nutrition shows the Today In Amarillo crew how to hit the biceps, triceps and strengthen your core.

This medium to high intensity circuit will get the calories burning!

We also talk to her about a delicious, nutritious smoothie to help get your nutrition on track.

You can reach Haley here, here, or here.