AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo and demonstrated a high-intensity workout that only takes three minutes.

Sparks also talked about the importance of breakfast and the benefits it brings.

Sparks discussed the “do”s and “don’t”s of breakfast, such as having something that is rich in protein and staying away from anything too sugary.

Learn more about Rebuilt Life Fitness Coaching on Spark’s website.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.