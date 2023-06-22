AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us Thursday morning on Today in Amarillo to demo different stretches that you can do to improve your mobility and detailed summer BBQ nutrition options.

In addition, we also took a look at ways to stay on your fitness track this summer during the grilling months. Sparks said you can still eat some of your favorite meats, but be sure to watch your portions and be smart when selecting the sides.

You can learn more about Rebuilt Life Fitness Coaching on Spark’s website.

