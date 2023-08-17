AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo to demonstrate some workouts that will leave you out of breath and feeling the burn.

Sparks showed Digital Content Producer at KAMR Local 4 News Erin Rosas how to perform the “Devil’s Press” and the “Lateral Burpee.”

Sparks also spent some time discussing some the importance of staying away from having a midnight snack or meal including keeping up with vitamins and minerals and making sure ones daily diet has plenty of nutrients.

Those interested in the Rebuilt Life Coaching program, you can find more information on the program’s Instagram or schedule an appointment here.

