AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday to demonstrate several exercises using a kettlebell and talked about the first steps to take to establish a gym routine ahead of the 2024 new year.

During the exercise segment, Sparks utilized a 35 pound kettlebell for Bent over row, Russian kettlebell swings, and deadlifts, noting the appropriate position for each exercise.

Sparks then talked about the different steps to take when entering the gym for the new year. According to Sparks, individuals should establish a gym time that works for their lifestyle along with a list of exercises.

In addition, gym goers should start off with light weights and not push themselves to the limit every gym session. Sparks also said that walking for 20-30 minutes a day is a great first step to take when beginning the exercise process in the new year.