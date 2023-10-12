AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning to start the day off right with several shoulder exercises.
The exercises are sure to build up those shoulder muscles as Sparks demonstrated front raises, sumo high pulls and man makers.
In addition, Sparks modified each movement to ensure that anyone can participate both at the gym or at home.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.