AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the holiday season bringing a merry amount of food and drinks, Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning to demonstrate band exercises and provide tips for clean alcohol intake during the season.

Sparks showed viewers the banded pull-apart, banded bicep curl, and banded lateral step exercises which will provide both a stretch and tone effect to the arm muscles. These movements will also decrease muscle strain upon everyday workouts.

In addition, Sparks went on to pinpoint the excess sugar that several alcoholic drinks contain including:

38 grams in a gin and tonic

47 grams in a Long Island iced tea

53 grams in a mojito

63 grams in a whiskey sour

72 grams of sugar in a piña colada

78 grams of sugar in a frozen margarita

105 grams in a rum runner

Although many alcoholic drinks can slightly deter someone from their nutrition plan, several alcoholic drinks have a limited amount of sugar or zero sugar including:

0 grams in a dirty martini

0 grams in a tequila or vodka with soda water

9 grams in a cosmopolitan

17.6 grams in a Moscow mule

Sparks noted that moderation is key and that enjoying a drink that contains a heavy amount of sugar during the holidays will not completely blow up progress.