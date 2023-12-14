AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the holiday season bringing a merry amount of food and drinks, Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning to demonstrate band exercises and provide tips for clean alcohol intake during the season.
Sparks showed viewers the banded pull-apart, banded bicep curl, and banded lateral step exercises which will provide both a stretch and tone effect to the arm muscles. These movements will also decrease muscle strain upon everyday workouts.
In addition, Sparks went on to pinpoint the excess sugar that several alcoholic drinks contain including:
- 38 grams in a gin and tonic
- 47 grams in a Long Island iced tea
- 53 grams in a mojito
- 63 grams in a whiskey sour
- 72 grams of sugar in a piña colada
- 78 grams of sugar in a frozen margarita
- 105 grams in a rum runner
Although many alcoholic drinks can slightly deter someone from their nutrition plan, several alcoholic drinks have a limited amount of sugar or zero sugar including:
- 0 grams in a dirty martini
- 0 grams in a tequila or vodka with soda water
- 9 grams in a cosmopolitan
- 17.6 grams in a Moscow mule
Sparks noted that moderation is key and that enjoying a drink that contains a heavy amount of sugar during the holidays will not completely blow up progress.
