Groundbreaking for new Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department will host a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on Monday (Sep. 28) for the new Thompson Park pool.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Thompson Park, located north of Wonderland Park on East Chaparral Drive.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed, according to the city, at amarillo.gov/live.

The project will reportedly take about eight months to complete, with the grand opening set for Memorial Day 2021.

The pool was closed because of structural concerns in December of 2018, but the Amarillo City Council approved the state-of-the-art facility in May. It will include a zero-edge entry main pool, lazy river, slides, concession/restroom building, pump-house building, a new parking lot, sidewalks, planting, and irrigation.

This new Thompson Park pool, according to the city, will be one of the largest public pools of its kind in the Panhandle.

“Thompson Park Pool is more than just an aqua park. The proposed facility will become a key feature in the Amarillo community and will offer the surrounding community a positive economic impact for decades to come,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “Our citizens are going to be amazed with this facility.”

The city council is grateful for the community support, and claims to be excited to enjoy the pool next summer.

More from MyHighPlains.com: