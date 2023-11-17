AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kevin and Michelle Wiley, owners of The Bliss, joined Today in Amarillo on Friday Morning and discussed their new venue, The Bliss, that will be opening soon in the area.

The Bliss is a multi-purpose indoor and outdoor venue with an 18,000 to 20,000 square-foot amphitheater that could hold up to 3,000 people, along with an 8,000 square-foot indoor area that can hold weddings, corporate parties, and more.

They will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony today at 2 p.m. at 9700 E. FM 1151 Claude Hwy.

Both Kevin and Michelle Wiley are hoping for a first grand opening around June 2024.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.