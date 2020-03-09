Greaving a lost pet with the Hospice Care of Southwest Pet Loss Workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Losing a pet can be tough and BSA Hospice of the Southwest is giving you a way to help get through that time of grief.
They will be hosting a Pet Loss Workshop on March 10th from 5:30 to 7 pm at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
