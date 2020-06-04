Graduation To Go

Coronavirus distancing rules have upended graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020...forcing Wisconsin's Chippewa Falls High School to hold a drive-through service.

(WEAU/NBC News) Wednesday night was graduation night for the seniors at Wisconsin’s Chippewa Falls High School.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, the class of 2020 didn’t walk across the stage to collect their diplomas.

Instead they did something a little bit different and bigger.

The 345 seniors lead procession in their cars through the city to the high school, where they received their diplomas drive-through style.

“It means a world to our staff just to see the kids one last time and just the joy on their face, that’s what it’s all about. The ceremony is traditional and it’s about respecting and honoring all of their successes, but for them to be together is what really matters to them,” said Chippewa Falls High School Principal Donna Goodman.

