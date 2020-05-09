Google launches free “Read Along” app for kids

(CNN) — A new app could be a big help for some parent’s homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Google has launched the ‘Read Along’ app for Android.
It can help children five and up learn to read by giving verbal and visual feedback as they read stories out loud.
Google says the app uses speech recognition to help kids develop literacy skills.
It was originally launched in India and is now available in over 180 countries in nine languages.
