AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Spread Gem, Mineral, and Treasure Society is holding its 60th show this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center. They will have educational displays, geode splitting, rare specimens, and dealers from around the country selling jewelry, gemstones, and beads.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is $4, and it will include door prizes and two grand prizes, while Military and Scouts in uniform will get in for free.