AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Karen Roberts with Get Fit joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday morning to tell us about a “plogging” event on Earth Day weekend.

According to Get Fit’s Facebook page, participants will meet at Pondaseta Brewing, located 7500 SW 45th Ave., to begin the jog at 2:30 p.m. on April 22 then joggers will get the chance to pick up trash along trails in Medi Park on 9th. All equipment will be provided and the event is open to the public.

Following the jog, participants can meet back at Pondaseta around 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for food and drinks.

“Plogging” combines the swedish verbs “plocka upp” (pick up) and “jogga” (jog), meaning jogging while picking up trash.

You can sign up in the Get Fit store from April 17-21.