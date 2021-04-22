Glady’s Rib Shack joins us on Today in Amarillo

Tony and Donita Terry joined us this morning to tell us all about their family owned food truck. Glady’s Rib Shack specializes in BBQ of all sorts! For us this morning, they showcased some of their popular Memphis ribs along with some of the tasty sides that they have to offer. This local business puts a lot of love into their food in hopes that it’ll bring families together on family night. To keep up with all things Glady’s Rib Shack and to find out about all of their local whereabouts, you can visit their Facebook page here.