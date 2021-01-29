Gracie’s Project is having a blood drive this Saturday, Jan. 30.
It will be outside of the PetSmart on Soncy from noon to 4 pm.
You can schedule your appointment by calling 806-331-8833 or visiting yourbloodinstitute.org. Appointments are preferred due to social distancing, but walk-ins are accepted as the schedule allows. Masks are required.
Donors will receive a one-of-a-kind Gracie’s Project 2021 long sleeve t-shirt and a free pass to the Escape the Trap House escape room.
All donations will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Advocates call on Biden to end expedited removals they say deny asylum-seekers due process
- Wrong number leads to $150,000 Powerball prize for Iowa couple
- Give back by giving blood at the Gracie’s Project Blood Drive
- Opinion: Best bets for the Super Bowl
- Johnson & Johnson 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others