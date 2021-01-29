Give back by giving blood at the Gracie’s Project Blood Drive

Gracie’s Project is having a blood drive this Saturday, Jan. 30.

It will be outside of the PetSmart on Soncy from noon to 4 pm.

You can schedule your appointment by calling 806-331-8833 or visiting yourbloodinstitute.org. Appointments are preferred due to social distancing, but walk-ins are accepted as the schedule allows. Masks are required.

Donors will receive a one-of-a-kind Gracie’s Project 2021 long sleeve t-shirt and a free pass to the Escape the Trap House escape room.

All donations will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.