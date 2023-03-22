AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Khiva Shrine is hosting the “Toss for a Cause” cornhole tournament to help raise money for the Shriners Children’s Texas at 10 a.m. on April 8.

The tournament, located at Bentley’s Auction in Amarillo will begin play at 12:30 p.m. and will be will be two person teams playing double elimination. The entry fee is $100, which will include lunch.

You can register in advance by calling the Khiva Shrine at (806) 373-2845 or visit the organizations website for more details.