Girl’s Mission Camp is Gearing Up for the Summer

Girls Mission Camp is gearing up for both their day camp and resident camp at the High Plains Retreat Center (18511 City Lake RD) this summer.

The day camp is for girls who have finished kindergarten through 3rd grade (parents and sponsors should decide if 3rd graders attend day camp or resident camp). It will be Monday, July 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Check-in will be at the conference center. It will cost $35 and that will include a camp T-shirt. Campers should bring a sack lunch. The registration form and $35 are due by June 14th for on-time registration. ($10 late fee applies after June 14th).

The resident camp will be from July 5th through the 9th. This is for girls who have finished 3rd grade through 6th grade. It will begin on Monday, July 5th at 7 p.m. until Friday, July 9th at 2 p.m. Check-in will be at the conference center. The cost will be $190 and that will include a camp T-shirt, lodging, and meals. The registration form and a $35 deposit are due June 14th for on-time registration. ($10 late fee applies after June 14th). The total balance is due by arrival at camp.

Since 1960, Girls Mission Camp (formerly GA Camp) Has been a local missions camp adventure supported by Evangelical, SBTC, and BGCT churches. Through interactive, Bible-based activities, girls and sponsors are challenged to discover God’s love and his commission to reach the world (near and far). Guests experience bible study, mission education, worship, recreation, and fellowship with God and friends. Church groups and individual campers are all welcome.