AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nominations have begun for the Girl Scouts Women of Distinction award. The program helps bring together and recognize purpose-driven leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy who are dedicated to service and leadership.

This year’s Women of Distinction banquet will be on October 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University. You can nominate someone special in your life here. Nominations will be accepted until June 13. You can get your tickets here.