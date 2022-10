AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts are honoring some of our local community leaders with their annual Women of Distinction Awards. The event brings together driven members of business, government, education and philanthropy who are dedicated to service and leadership.

This year’s event will be on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Alumni Banquet Hall on the West Texas A&M University campus. Tickets can be purchased at gs-strong.org/wodama22.