‘Ghost population’ ancient human species discovered

We have a lot to learn about our ancient ancestors.

Scientists say they have found evidence of a new population of humans that lived about half a million years ago.

These are pictures of human fossils from Neanderthals, not the mysterious recently-discovered species.

University of California, Los Angeles researchers compared the genetic make-up of more than 400 West Africans with the genetic make-up of Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes.

They ruled out DNA from modern humans and found the presence of DNA from “an archaic ghost population.”

According to their research, the ‘ghost population’ of ancestors may have mated with ancestors of people living in what is today West Africa and that would explain the genetic diversity within modern West African populations.

You can read more about it in Wednesday’s journal ‘Science Advances.’

