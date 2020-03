AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s in the Westgate mall in Amarillo will be holding a Fit for the Cure event this weekend.

Dillard’s will be booking appointments for a fitting to give you measurements for bras and shapewear.

For every Wacoal bra, panty, or shapewear sold, they will be donating $2 to the Susan G. Komen institute.

It will be Friday, March 6th, from 10 am to 8 pm at the Dillard’s in the Westgate Mall in Amarillo.